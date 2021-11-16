Law Enforcement Training Facility Gets Green Light From Supervisors

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional-use permit to allow a quasi-public law enforcement training facility off Highway 334.

The request was considered during a public hearing at the Board’s regular meeting Monday at the Lafayette County Chancery Building.

Safe Haven Dynamics Law Enforcement Training Facility is located on about 19 acres at 686 Highway 334 and is owned by law enforcement officer Kyle Moore.

“He began this project as a private shooting range to practice his own skills,” said Building Official Joel Hollowell. “Because of his connection to different law enforcement agencies, he had been asked by manufacturers to test different gear and weapons.”

That evolved into an opportunity for Moore to do law enforcement training at the facility.

Being a training facility requires approval from the Supervisors to be a quasi-public facility, which is only allowed in A2-zoned areas as a conditional use.

The facility received support from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, according to Hollowell.

No one spoke out against the request for the conditional-use permit during the public hearing and Hollowell said he has not received any letters or emails of opposition.

The Board approved the conditional-use permit unanimously.

The facility must adhere to several conditions: