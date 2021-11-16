Tuesday, November 16, 2021
FeaturedHeadlines

Oxford is a Little Gray Today After Local Color is Demolished

0
583
Local Color was demolished Tuesday. Photo by Bill Beckwith.
A message left on the steps read, “We’ll miss you, Willie. Don’t worry we’ll keep Oxford weird.” Photo by Bill Beckwith

The building that was home to Local Color, Oxford’s eclectic smoke and gift shop since the mid-80s is gone.

The building was demolished after the owner, William “Willie” Wallace recently retired and closed the doors due to ongoing health issues.

The store was known to be a hangout for students and sold posters, incense, tie-dyed clothes, smoking glass pipes, herbal supplies, vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, hookahs and other smoking accessories.

The store opened in 1973 originally and moved over to the North Lamar location in the mid-80s.

Staff report

Previous articleOle Miss Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Lamar

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles