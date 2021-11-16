Oxford is a Little Gray Today After Local Color is Demolished

Local Color was demolished Tuesday. Photo by Bill Beckwith.

A message left on the steps read, “We’ll miss you, Willie. Don’t worry we’ll keep Oxford weird.” Photo by Bill Beckwith

The building that was home to Local Color, Oxford’s eclectic smoke and gift shop since the mid-80s is gone.

The building was demolished after the owner, William “Willie” Wallace recently retired and closed the doors due to ongoing health issues.

The store was known to be a hangout for students and sold posters, incense, tie-dyed clothes, smoking glass pipes, herbal supplies, vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, hookahs and other smoking accessories.

The store opened in 1973 originally and moved over to the North Lamar location in the mid-80s.

Staff report