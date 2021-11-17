CenterPoint Donates $2,500 Grant to UW for Early Childhood Education

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

From left, James Richardson, Associate Director, regulatory relations for CenterPoint, Jay Bruce Reber, District Director for Gas Operations, Kurt Brummett, Executive Drector of United Way of Oxford-Lafayette, Brandon Presley, Public Service Commissioner, and Jarrod Bauer, Area Manager of Gas Operations. Photo provided

CenterPoint Energy donated $2,500 to the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Tuesday that will go toward early childhood education and grade-level reading initiatives.

CenterPoint officials, Rep. Clay Deweese and Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley presented the $2,500 to United Way Executive Director Kurt Brummett Tuesday morning at the United Way’s office in Oxford.

“United Way does a great job helping in all communities and I appreciate Center Point’s good corporate citizenship,” Presley said Tuesday.

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County is currently providing funds to support The LeapFrog Program, the LOU Barksdale Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, the Lafayette County Literacy Council, Gordon Community & Cultural Center, and the LOU Reads Coalition with programming that aims to promote literacy and early childhood education throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.

“So, the grant funding will supplement the generous donations we receive and allow us to further advance our mission throughout Oxford and Lafayette County,” Brummett said.

CenterPoint supports United Way locally through its employee-giving campaign.

“This grant award provides another great opportunity to collaborate with all of our friends at CenterPoint Energy to make a significant impact throughout our community,” Brummett said. “Due to the tremendous support we receive, our local United Way is able to improve health, advance education, promote financial stability, and meet basic needs within the Lafayette-Oxford-University community and it is a privilege to work hand in hand with so many people who selflessly give for the betterment of Oxford and Lafayette County.”