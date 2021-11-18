Aldermen Approve Oxford Sound Ordinance Updates

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Businesses that operate sound equipment must now appoint a “responsible party” who can make decisions regarding sound equipment.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved an amendment Tuesday to the city’s Sound Ordinance that now requires a responsible party, or venue manager, to be named who can ensure the business is complying with the city’s Sound Ordinance.

During all hours of operation, the names and phone numbers of both the responsible party and manager must be available, upon lawful request, to appropriate government agencies or law enforcement officers.

Other updates to the ordinance include clarifying language on when establishments can play outdoor music.

The original ordinance only stated that outdoor entertainment was allowed 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. but it did not state when it was not allowed. The amended ordinance approved Tuesday adds the words “is not allowed between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m.”

Also added to the amendment, “If loudspeakers are located less than 5 feet from any exterior door, window, or other openings to the exterior of the building, then such windows, doors, or openings to the exterior must remain closed during hours of operation.”

Under enforcement, the amended ordinance gives police officers the ability to arrest a “responsible party” or manager if they fail to comply with the ordinance or close a business for the remainder of that business day.