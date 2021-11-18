Oxford Aldermen Consider Three Designated Pick-Up Spots for Ride-Share Drivers

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen held a public hearing and second reading Tuesday of an ordinance change aimed at lowering permit fees for cab companies, removing the mandated $10 charge for trips within the city limits, and sets the time drivers must use for designated pick-up areas to 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

While not part of the amended ordinance read Tuesday, the Board is considering three pick-up locations – next to the Downtown Parking Garage, on South 14th Street and behind City Grocery.

The Board of Aldermen considered a similar ordinance this past summer.

However, cab and ride-share drivers, as well as concerned citizens, spoke out against the locations saying they were too far from the businesses. Those speaking against the ordinance said it forces people under the influence of alcohol to walk several blocks to get a ride, which could be dangerous, and that some may make the decision to drive rather than walk to get a ride.

The Board tabled the vote and a revised ordinance came back before the Board earlier this month for the first reading.

One ride-share driver, Jeremiah Wells, who spoke out against the designated pick-up areas in June, spoke again on Tuesday, citing many of the same reasons as to why he was against the designated areas.

“I tried to convey the concerns for safety for riders and students of the university as well as the citizens of Oxford who use Uber and taxis but apparently that fell on deaf ears,” Wells said. “Uber and Lyft are designed for safety and convenience. The moment convenience of being picked up exactly where you’re located is taken away, you’ll have an entire population of people who will simply walk to their cars and drive drunk.”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the city has worked with Uber on the locations and that Uber has agreed to include the locations on its app.

“Uber has agreed that this is the best plan and they are in support of this plan,” Tannehill said. “And to say that your concerns fell on deaf ears – just because decisions are made that you don’t agree with doesn’t mean we didn’t hear them. We wouldn’t continue to have held hearings and meetings with people if we weren’t welcoming their opinions.”

Bennett Mattson with the University of Mississippi’s Associated Student Body also spoke at the meeting in support of the ordinance and the designated pick-up areas. He said the ASB passed a motion in support of the ordinance at a recent meeting

“This is a proactive policy,” he said, “This is a safer way to do this. This is a more efficient way to do this. This is a way to do this where everyone benefits.”

Another proposed change in the ordinance lowers the now, $500 fee for new taxi companies to $100 and lowers individual driver permit fees from $50 to $25. Under the new ordinance, the maximum $10 for trips inside the city limits would be gone and taxis could set their own rates, as long as that rate is clearly posted inside the cab.

A third reading and possible vote on the ordinance is planned for 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 during the Board’s regular meeting at City Hall.