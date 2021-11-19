New Business Opens for Women of All Sizes and Budgets

By Kate Hall

Business Student

Kate Newman

Earlier this year in August, Style Assembly, a shop for women of all sizes and budgets, opened right off the Square.

Kate Newman launched her first business in the midst of a pandemic, not long after the birth of her second child, and the store is off to a great start.

“The pandemic also gave me a huge opportunity to challenge myself and bet on myself,” Newman said. “I would not be where I am today without it.”

Customer service is an important aspect of Newman’s business. She focuses on making her clients happy, while also building trust with them. Newman allows her customers to take items home to try them on with clothes they already have, and she goes out of her way to provide a unique and personal shopping experience.

“We want to help women add value to what they already own,” Newman said. “Women trust us and want our opinions and that level of trust and customer service is what I envisioned for Style Assembly.”

Unlike other businesses, Style Assembly offers free, personalized appointments, where people can get ideas about outfits, shop outside of business hours, or have the chance to shop in the store alone with a member of the staff.

“Offering styling sessions is a very important service because we all have items in our closet that we just need help knowing how to wear,” Newman said. “We want to help women get more use out of their current items and by adding an item or two that might give a client four or five new outfits.”

In January of 2022, Style Assembly will launch its website for online shopping, which will include the option of scheduling private appointments.

“Style Assembly offers a diverse assortment of styles that truly can suit anyone,” said Moni Simpson, a customer and resident of Oxford. “Rarely do you find a boutique that is not in a larger city that is so rich in unique, high-end brands.”