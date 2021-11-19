Friday, November 19, 2021
News & ViewsCrime

OPD Arrests Pope Man on Aggravated Stalking Charge

0
368
Lyndon Mosley

A Pope man was arrested recently for allegedly threatening someone with a gun at a local gas station.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 11, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a disturbance.

After an investigation, police say Lyndon Mosley, 26, of Pope pulled a gun on an individual at one of the gas pumps.

Mosley was charged with aggravated stalking on Nov. 16, and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Previous articleOxford Law Firm Mayo Mallette Opens New Jackson Office
Next articleMagnolia Soap Owner Hopes to Open 200 Stores to Join Oxford Location

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles