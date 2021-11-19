OPD Arrests Pope Man on Aggravated Stalking Charge

Lyndon Mosley

A Pope man was arrested recently for allegedly threatening someone with a gun at a local gas station.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 11, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a disturbance.

After an investigation, police say Lyndon Mosley, 26, of Pope pulled a gun on an individual at one of the gas pumps.

Mosley was charged with aggravated stalking on Nov. 16, and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,500 bond.