OPD Arrests Memphis Woman After Rollover Wreck

On Nov. 19, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to Highway 30 near North Lamar Boulevard for a rollover wreck.

Jana Warren

After an investigation, the driver, Jana Warren, 40, of Memphis, was arrested on a grand larceny charge as well as a misdemeanor DUI charge.

OPD officials said they were not releasing details on what was allegedly stolen for the grand larceny charge at this time.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $1,500 bond.

Staff report