Trustmark Announces the Grand Opening of a New Oxford Location

Trustmark bank will be holding a grand opening event next week of its new Oxford location at 2301 Jackson Avenue West.

“We are thrilled to be relocating our Jackson Avenue branch to a more convenient, accessible and visible location in Oxford,” said Trustmark Oxford President Matt McCraw. “Our newly renovated facility will offer the latest in banking technology and represents a true commitment to the Oxford community.”

Trustmark will host a grand opening/open house event and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the new Jackson Avenue location. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public is invited to come by and tour the new location and enjoy light refreshments and giveaways during the day.

The new Oxford location also features one of Trustmark’s latest customer offerings, its interactive teller machines (ITMs), myTeller®. The two myTeller ITMs will be available in the drive-thru. This service allows customers to experience face-to-face interactions with a teller through audio/video delivery and complete many banking transactions, such as cashing a check to the penny or making loan payments.

MyTeller offers many added benefits, including extended banking hours of Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, functioning as a traditional ATM for convenient 24/7 banking and offering same-day credit for most deposits made by 9 p.m. on weeknights.

