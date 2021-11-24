Going Gourmet at the Egg Bowl

By: Lauren Lucas

IMC Student

With college football nearing its regular-season climax, Ole Miss fans are gearing up for this year’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving by twisting their tailgating dishes into delicious Holiday classics.

Dedicated Ole Miss fans from all over will make their way to Starkville for Thursday night’s game.

“Tailgating at the Egg Bowl is such a unique experience because nothing can beat a Thanksgiving feast combined with the electric energy of a rivalry game,” says Grace Flowers, a junior at Ole Miss who has been going to the Ole Miss-MSU game for 10 years.

Foods like home-cooked turkey, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and green beans make their way to the holiday tailgate.

“At the Egg Bowl, I have never left the tailgate hungry,” says Hayes Flowers, an MSU junior. “I always find myself fueling up for the big game by eating classic ham and dressing.”

Because the Egg Bowl lands on one of the most food celebrated days of the year, families push aside the typical tailgate fare to make room for a Thanksgiving spread.

At a past Egg Bowl, television station WEBI reported, “Many folks spent Thursday morning setting up their tents. Instead of traditional tailgating foods, it was a Thanksgiving feast.”

Ladye Katherine, a catering company in Starkville, is taking advantage of the Thanksgiving game by creating a special menu for tailgaters’ Thanksgiving food desires. Among the offerings: smoked turkey sliders, chicken dressing, “crack” green beans, loaded mashed potato casserole and jellied cranberry sauce.

Morgan Major, a junior at Ole Miss, says sweet potato casserole is her favorite tailgating dish for Thanksgiving. “It’s simple and easy to bring to and from the tailgate, and everyone loves it,” she explains.

But she also notes that it’s not just the food that makes the Egg Bowl fun. “The atmosphere beats any other game day,” she says, “because families are all coming together to celebrate and get their spirit on.”