Clarksdale Author to Publicly Debut New Book at Cutrer Mansion Ahead of Juke Joint Festival

CLARKSDALE, MS ─ April 9, 2026

Wrestling with Wisdom at the Crossroads, during a special Book Talk at the historic Cutrer Mansion. As Clarksdale prepares for the opening night of the Juke Joint Festival, a different kind of gathering will take place just steps away. Delta storyteller and author Chilly Billy Howell will present the first public debut of his newly released book,, during a special Book Talk at the historic Cutrer Mansion.

Written under the pen name Malachi Montroy, the book is a collection of original aphorisms and poems─brief reflections that explore truth, grace, contradiction, and the tension between humor and conviction. Rooted in the Mississippi Delta, the work offers a voice that is both personal, philosophical, and unmistakably regional.

The April 9 event marks the first live presentation of the book, giving attendees an opportunity to hear Howell speak about the ideas behind the work, read selected passages, and engage in an informal, conversational setting.

Copies of Wrestling with Wisdom at the Crossroads will be available for purchase, and Howell will be present to sign books following the program. Original illustrations from the book will also be on display.

The timing places the event at the crossroads of Clarksdale’s literary and musical traditions. The event takes place just steps from Red Panther Brewing Company, where the Juke Joint Festival’s Thursday kickoff will feature live music beginning at 5:30 p.m., allowing visitors to move seamlessly from an intimate literary gathering into one of the Delta’s most celebrated cultural experiences.

Event Details

Cutrer Mansion

109 Clark Street

Clarksdale, MS

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Doors Open: 4:00 p.m.

Program Begins: 4:30 p.m.

Light refreshments served

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