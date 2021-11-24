Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Woman Arrested for Felony Malicious Mischief by LCSD

A local woman was arrested recently for allegedly damaging someone else’s property.

Leigh Padgett

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Leigh Padgett was reported to have trespassed on private property and caused $2,500 worth of damage.

A press release from the sheriff’s department did not give details on what was damaged.

She was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony malicious mischief. She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $1,500 bond.

Staff report

