Dunkin’ is Coming to Oxford Next Year

By: Jayne Rush

IMC Student

Courtesy of Wikipedia

Dunkin’ Donuts is opening a location in Oxford within the next year at 1739 University Ave, the site of the current UPS building.

“We hope to be open within the next six months. But with the current equipment supply chain issues, it’s hard to say when we will open,” said Stephen Attard, the Dunkin’ franchisee.

Attard started visiting different cities in Mississippi around two years ago to find the perfect place for a Dunkin’ location. Attard has no ties to Mississippi, but when the territory became open to franchise Dunkin’, he took the opportunity.

“We reviewed the demographics of cities in Mississippi that would support a Dunkin’,” he said. “Oxford being such a beautiful city was an easy choice for us.”

According to Menuism.com, a fast-food researcher, Mississippi had only three Dunkin’ locations in 2015. Now, it has five.

“They are in Pearl, two in Biloxi–one being in the Hard Rock Hotel–Gulfport and Southaven. There used to be more but we closed them,” said Joe Sherman of Jackson, an Ole Miss professor who has the Dunkin’ franchise in Pearl.

The grand opening schedule is being determined. Attard said he is in the beginning stage of planning and building. He is working with local developers and a local investment group throughout the opening process.

“It’s a lengthy process of personal interviews and financial reviews,” Attard said. If approved, he added, Dunkin’ brand training can take two or three more months.

Chloe Turpin, an Ole Miss senior, loves Dunkin. Before coming to Oxford for college Turpin had Dunkin’ coffee and breakfast almost everyday in her hometown of Atlanta.

“I not only miss the price of Dunkin’, but I also miss the food and the taste of their coffee,” Turpin said. “Not having a Dunkin’ has impacted my bank account greatly.”

According to Whatcompetitiors.com, Dunkin’s top competitors are Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and McDonalds.

Attard plans to hire around 30 employees at the Oxford location, which will have a full Dunkin’ Donuts menu.

“As soon as Dunkin’ opens,” Turpin said, “I see myself choosing Dunkin’ over Starbucks any day.”