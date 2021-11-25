Rain Expected Until 3 p.m. in Oxford: Showers Headed to Starkville

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS radar at 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Lafayette County residents are waking up to a rainy Thanksgiving morning.

Showers are expected to continue until about 3 p.m. and then start moving east, headed toward Starville, where the Ole Miss Rebels will be facing Mississippi State at the Davis Wade Stadium for the annual Egg Bowl.

The kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

In Starkville, rain is expected between 1 and 5 p.m.; however, there is a 50 percent chance of more showers later tonight in Starkville.

Here’s hoping Mother Nature is a fan of the Egg Bowl.

It will be breezy this morning in Oxford with winds at 5 to 15 mph as a cold front blows into the area.

The high is expected to be around 56 today but will drop to a high of 49 on Friday, making for a chilly, but sunny, Black Friday. The low Friday is expected to hit 30 degrees.

The high for Saturday and the next few days will reach the mid-to-high-50s but lows are predicted to remain in the mid-30s for the next several days.

After today’s showers, no rain is currently in the forecast through Wednesday.