Thursday, November 25, 2021
FeaturedHeadlines

Rain Expected Until 3 p.m. in Oxford: Showers Headed to Starkville

0
481

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS radar at 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Lafayette County residents are waking up to a rainy Thanksgiving morning.

Showers are expected to continue until about 3 p.m. and then start moving east, headed toward Starville, where the Ole Miss Rebels will be facing Mississippi State at the Davis Wade Stadium for the annual Egg Bowl.

The kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

In Starkville, rain is expected between 1 and 5 p.m.; however, there is a 50 percent chance of more showers later tonight in Starkville.

Here’s hoping Mother Nature is a fan of the Egg Bowl.

It will be breezy this morning in Oxford with winds at 5 to 15 mph as a cold front blows into the area.

The high is expected to be around 56 today but will drop to a high of 49 on Friday, making for a chilly, but sunny, Black Friday. The low Friday is expected to hit 30 degrees.

The high for Saturday and the next few days will reach the mid-to-high-50s but lows are predicted to remain in the mid-30s for the next several days.

After today’s showers, no rain is currently in the forecast through Wednesday.

Previous articleStudent Follows Siblings to UM for Double Major
Next articleUM students make their own traditions in Starkville

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles