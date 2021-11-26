Three Killed in Thanksgiving Day Wreck in Lafayette County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck in Lafayette Count that claimed the lives of three Mississippians.

At 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, MHP responded to a wreck on Highway 6 East in Lafayette County.

According to a report, an eastbound 2013 Volkswagen, driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa, traveling west in the eastbound lane. Tanner was killed in the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Jacquette M. Davis, 52, and passenger, Komoto S. Davis, 48, both of West Point were killed in the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

