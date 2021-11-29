Five People Killed on MS Highways During Thanksgiving Weekend

Five people died in three fatal crashes on Mississippi highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. on Nov. 24 and concluded Sunday at midnight.

MHP troopers issued 9,845 citations, made 158 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 195 crashes resulting in 53 injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths.

The fatal crashes occurred in Lafayette, Smith and Grenada counties.

In Troop E, the includes Lafayette County, troopers made 31 arrests for DUI and four drug-related arrests. They issued a total of 1,383 citations that included 84 for no seat belt. They investigated 31 wrecks that resulted in three fatalities. Three of the wrecks were alcohol-related. Two of the people who died were wearing their seat belts.

Lafayette County

On Thursday, at approximately 6:37 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 6 in Lafayette County. An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278.

The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point.

Halie K. Tanner, Jacquette M. Davis, and Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, (passenger in the Nissan Versa) received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Smith County

At approximately 2:09 a.m. on Nov.27, MHP responded to a one-vehicle crash on MS 481 near MS 35.

A 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by 76-year-old Danny Traxler of Pulaski traveled northbound on MS 481 when it ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. Traxler received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Grenada County

On Sunday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-55 in Grenada County near Grenada.

A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, traveled southbound on I-55 when it collided with the guardrail and overturned. Fox was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mario Long, 39, Cordarius Westmoreland, 31, and Marquis Hurd, 31, all of Grenada, were passengers in the vehicle and were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

This wreck remains under investigation by MHP.

