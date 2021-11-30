Shooting in Oxford, Michigan Causes Concern for Local Parents

Some local parents panicked this afternoon when news reports started to pop up about a shooting at an Oxford High School.

However, the shooting took place earlier today at a high school in Oxford, Mich.

The Oxford School District sent out a message via social media that the reported shooting did not happen in Mississippi after receiving several calls.

According to CNN, three students died and six were injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Oxford, Mich., authorities said. One of those shot is believed to be a teacher.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old boy who is a sophomore at the school, McCabe said.

From CNN

Staff report