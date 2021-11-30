Students Recognized for Highest Scores on MAAP

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees recognized 32 students Monday with certificates for achieving the highest subject area scores on the 2020-2021 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program test.

Students were recognized in math, science and U.S. History in third-10th grades on last spring’s MAAP state tests.

Highest scores in ELA. Pictured left to right: Henry Oyler, Aubrey Wiggington, Elizabeth Williamson, and Augusta Goolsby.

English Language Arts:

AUGUSTA GOOLSBY, 3rd grade

RAYMOND SANG, 3rd grade

SOPHIE LIEBENBERG, 4th grade

ELIZABETH WILLIAMSON, 5th grade

HENRY OYLER, 6th grade

AUBREY WIGGINTON, 6th grade

WALKER HOUSTON, 8th grade

ANDREW ATCHLEY 10th grade, English II

Highest scores in Math. Pictured front row, left to right: Vi Nguyen, Linda Zhang, Samuel Ross, Cody Ritchie, John Hill, Walsh Driskell. Back row, left to right: Anderson Shows, Pearce Toms, Yewon Woo, Mary Hale, Alexa Farese, Jackson Stone, Dev Patel.

Math:

JOHN HILL, 3rd grade

VI NGUYEN, 3rd grade

CODY RITCHIE, 3rd grade

SAMUEL ROSS, 3rd grade

RAYMOND SANG, 3rd grade

ADAM SCHNUGG, 3rd grade

BREC STONE, 3rd grade

MICHAEL CHANEY, 4th grade

WALSH DRISKELL, 5th grade

DEV PATEL, 5th grade

JACKSON STONE, 5th grade

LINDA ZHANG, 5th grade

ALEXA FARESE, 6th grade

MARY HALE, 6th grade

PEARCE TOMS, 6th grade

YEWON WOO, 6th grade

ANDERSON SHOWS, 7th grade

EVELYNE DENHAM, 8th grade

JINSEO PARK, 7th grade, Algebra I

JAYDEN BRUCE, 9th grade, Algebra I

Science:

ALANA WEAVER, 8th grade

CAROLINE WILSON, 8th grade

Highest scores in secondary, Algebra I and US History: Jayden Bruce and Walker Dabbs.

US History

FIKIR BEYENE, 10th grade

WALKER DABBS, 10th grade

Oxford School District reports an additional 233 students who obtained the highest scale score possible.

Courtesy of the OSD