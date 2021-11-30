Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Students Recognized for Highest Scores on MAAP

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees recognized 32 students Monday with certificates for achieving the highest subject area scores on the 2020-2021 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program test.

Students were recognized in math, science and U.S. History in third-10th grades on last spring’s MAAP state tests. 

Highest scores in ELA. Pictured left to right: Henry Oyler, Aubrey Wiggington, Elizabeth Williamson, and Augusta Goolsby.

English Language Arts:
AUGUSTA GOOLSBY, 3rd grade
RAYMOND SANG, 3rd grade
SOPHIE LIEBENBERG, 4th grade
ELIZABETH WILLIAMSON, 5th grade 
HENRY OYLER, 6th grade 
AUBREY WIGGINTON, 6th grade 
WALKER HOUSTON, 8th grade 
ANDREW ATCHLEY 10th grade, English II

Highest scores in Math. Pictured front row, left to right: Vi Nguyen, Linda Zhang, Samuel Ross, Cody Ritchie, John Hill, Walsh Driskell. Back row, left to right: Anderson Shows, Pearce Toms, Yewon Woo, Mary Hale, Alexa Farese, Jackson Stone, Dev Patel. 

Math:
JOHN HILL, 3rd grade
VI NGUYEN, 3rd grade
CODY RITCHIE, 3rd grade
SAMUEL ROSS, 3rd grade
RAYMOND SANG, 3rd grade
ADAM SCHNUGG, 3rd grade
BREC STONE, 3rd grade
MICHAEL CHANEY, 4th grade
WALSH DRISKELL, 5th grade
DEV PATEL, 5th grade 
JACKSON STONE, 5th grade
LINDA ZHANG, 5th grade 
ALEXA FARESE, 6th grade
MARY HALE, 6th grade 
PEARCE TOMS, 6th grade 
YEWON WOO, 6th grade
ANDERSON SHOWS, 7th grade 
EVELYNE DENHAM, 8th grade 
JINSEO PARK, 7th grade, Algebra I
JAYDEN BRUCE, 9th grade, Algebra I

Science:
ALANA WEAVER, 8th grade
CAROLINE WILSON, 8th grade

Highest scores in secondary, Algebra I and US History: Jayden Bruce and Walker Dabbs. 

US History
FIKIR BEYENE, 10th grade 
WALKER DABBS, 10th grade

Oxford School District reports an additional 233 students who obtained the highest scale score possible. 

Courtesy of the OSD

