BMH-NM Designated as Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi recently announced the designation of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford as a Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care.

The facility is being recognized by the state’s leading health and wellness company for its work in meeting stringent criteria focused on patient safety and clinical outcomes.

Quality healthcare with healthier outcomes for moms and babies is the goal of the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Maternity Care Designation. Blue Distinction Maternity Care Network Hospitals must first be designated by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association,

based on national criteria around quality, cost and total value, and then meet additional criteria as defined in the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi’s Maternity Quality Model.

The Maternity Quality Model is a statewide initiative that includes maternity best practices focused on improving maternal and infant health outcomes and making childbirth safer. Network Hospitals that achieve Blue Distinction have met specific quality goals of the Maternity Quality Model, demonstrating a commitment to practicing evidence-based care for moms and babies.

“The Blue Distinction for Maternity Care designation recognizes healthcare providers that demonstrate a commitment to delivering high-quality care to their patients safely, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner,” said Dr. Thomas Fenter, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross &

Blue Shield of Mississippi. “We will continue to highlight and support the efforts of our Network

Hospitals that are focused on improving maternity care.”

By implementing programs that progressively raise the bar on provider quality, Blue Cross &

Blue Shield of Mississippi is providing Mississippians access to quality Network Providers who

practice evidence-based medicine, with the overall goal of healthier Mississippians.

Research confirms that Blue Distinction Centers of Excellence demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients with lower rates of complications and readmissions than their peers.

“Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is honored to receive the Blue Distinction

Maternity Care Designation by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi,” said Bill Henning,

CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “This designation is a testament to the

quality, evidence-based care provided by our team. We want our patients to have a positive

pregnancy and delivery. A peace of mind that they are choosing a health care provider with a

proven track record of success is the first step in a lifetime journey.”

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi has also provided this designation to Baptist Memorial

Hospital-Desoto, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle, Merit Health Wesley and Singing

River Ocean Springs.

Staff report