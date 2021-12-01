Services for ‘Dr. Bill’ to be Held on Friday at OUUMC

Funeral services for former Oxford alderman and longtime Oxonian Dr. William Clair “Bill” Baker will be held on Friday.

Baker, 91, died Tuesday at his home in Oxford.

His service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Oxford-University United Methodist Church with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday in the Atrium of the church.

Dr. William Clair Baker

Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Waller Funeral Home.

Born in Louisville, Baker grew up in Macon and graduated from Macon High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Millsaps College and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity.

He graduated with a D.D.S. from Loyola School of Dentistry, where he was a member of Psi Omega Dental Fraternity and a member of the Pierre Fauchard Academy.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served as Captain in the Dental Corps stationed in Japan. He came to Oxford in 1958 and began his dental practice and continued until his retirement in 1996.

Baker was a past president of the Oxford Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. He also served as president of the Rotary Club of Oxford and was the president of the Mississippi Dental Society.

He served on the Board of Directors for the United Way and served as alderman for Ward 5 and Alderman-at-large for 14 years for the city of Oxford.

After his tenure as an alderman, Baker continued to work for the betterment of Oxford.

He was a member of the “Beacon Coffee Club” for years, which for many members began at Smitty’s.

He was a faithful and longtime member of Oxford University United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Julia Boren Baker; his three children, Margaret Helen Baker of Oxford, William Clair Baker Jr. of Hattiesburg and Allen Boren Baker of Water Valley; a brother, Dr. Martin Baker of Hattiesburg, five grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Obituary provided by Waller Funeral Home