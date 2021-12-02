Garden of Memories Partners with Wreaths Across America to Honor Veterans

Garden of Memories Oxford will once again host Wreath Across America to honor veterans who have been buried at the cemetery.

During the ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., staff and community volunteers will place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in recognition of their service.

“At Garden of Memories, we know the importance of remembering the people that fought for our country and freedoms,” said Glenn Coleman, co-owner of Garden of Memories.

Garden of Memories is offering an opportunity for the community to help by sponsoring one of the 52 wreaths needed for the ceremony. Each wreath is $15 and the last day to sponsor a wreath is Nov. 30.

If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/MSGOMO.

Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath. When his company had a surplus of wreaths one year, Morrill decided to use them to honor veterans by placing one of each headstone in Arlington Cemetery. Today the organization helps to place a wreath on the graves of more than 1.6 million veterans around the country each year.

“We partnered with Wreath Across America because they understand the value of our veterans’ service and the hope placing a wreath gives their families, that their name, life and sacrifices will not be forgotten,” Coleman said. “Thank you to everyone in the community that helps make this event possible and we look forward to continuing to honor our veterans every year.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications