Friday, December 3, 2021
OPD Charges Man With Armed Robbery

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint.

Clarente S. Alexander

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Nov. 9, someone walked into OPD and reported that they were struck in the head and robbed at gunpoint in the Woodglen Cove area.

The reporting party was treated for minor injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested Clarente Stephon Alexander, 29, of Oxford and charged him with armed robbery.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond after the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Alexander.

Staff report

