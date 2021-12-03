Holiday Concert Returns to the Ford Center Tonight

The Holiday Concert tonight begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ford Center. Photo provided.

Ushering in this holiday season is the University of Mississippi Music’s annual Holiday Concert tonight at Gertrude Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Olivia Huey, a pianist from Pontotoc working toward her MM in music education, said it’s one of her favorite concerts of the year.

“The Holiday Concert is one I savor literally every year,” Huey said. “It’s always packed full of beautiful arrangements that make me want to snuggle in a warm blanket and sip hot chocolate with the people I love.”

The concert tonight begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Ford Center and brings together the University Chorus, the University Symphony Orchestra, the Mississippians Jazz Ensemble, and the UM Steel Orchestra. Don Trott, Director of Choral Activities, organizes the concert each year.

Libby Hearn, Director of Choral Music Education, said that audience members can expect some beautiful arrangements of holiday favorites.

“Our choral singers are really looking forward to collaborating with the orchestra again,” she said.

The Mississippians and the Steel Orchestra will also take the stage, bringing jazz and Caribbean sounds to the show.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the UM Box Office by calling 662-915-7411 or olemissboxoffice.com.

Staff report