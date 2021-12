Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

The annual Taylor Christmas Parade happened Saturday afternoon under cloudy skies but the rain held off so area folks could welcome Santa to town and children walked away with bags full of sweets.

The parade this year honored the late Van Wortham, a lifelong Taylor resident and community leader who organized the first Taylor Christmas parade 10 years ago, leading it on his tractor.

Wortham passed away in April.

Oxford’s Christmas Parade is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Monday.