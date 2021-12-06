OHS Memorial Display Honors 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Students at OHS created a memorial display in honor of Pearl Harbor. Photo provided by the OSD.

More than 100 Oxford High students began their week by placing 3,500 flags on the front lawn of Oxford High School in observance of the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The 3500 flags form the shape of the USS Arizona at half the ship’s actual size and represent those who were killed and injured in the attack.

The project grew from a collaboration between the librarian, Amanda Osborne, and history teacher, Stella Lindsey. Additional support for the project came from administrators, Daniel Parrish, Brittany Franks and Dr. Nikki Logan who provided additional support for the project.

In addition to the flag display, a gallery walk with photos and additional information on the attack is on display in the OHS Library.

The exhibit is open to the public until Dec. 15th. Visitors must provide a valid drivers’ license to enter the school.

Over 100 students volunteered to help place the flags on the lawn of Oxford High School. Photo provided by the OSD

Staff report