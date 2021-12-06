Monday, December 6, 2021
Rain Expected to go Away in Time for Oxford’s Christmas Parade

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The weather outside is a bit frightful this morning, but according to the National Weather Service, the rain should go away before the Oxford Christmas Parade kicks off tonight.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times this morning until about 11 a.m. The rain should taper off leaving sunny skies by this afternoon.

However, the rain is bringing in a cold front which will cause wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon that will also settle down into the evening.

The temperature is expected to drop during the day as the cold front moves in to about 40 degrees by 6 p.m. The remaining breeze could make it feel colder. The low overnight is expected to hit 30 degrees.

The parade will start at 5th Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square, and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

This year’s theme will be, “Christmas Joy.”

