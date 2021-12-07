Oxford Man Charged With Burglary

Video from a home surveillance system helped with the arrest of an alleged burglar.

Joshua Flemons

On Dec. 3, the Oxford Police Department took a burglary report where somebody broke into a home and stole several items.

The victim had a video surveillance system with video of the individual.

After an investigation, police arrested Joshua Flemons, 30, of Oxford on Dec. 4.

Flemons was charged with burglary of a dwelling and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond due to the Mississippi Department of Corrections placing a hold on him for violating probation.