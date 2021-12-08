Carleigh’s Corner: Mixed Emotions with Holiday Cheers and Finals Week

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy Intern

The atmosphere around Ole Miss and Oxford is filled with mixed emotions right now with the holiday season and the dreaded finals week for students. I have seen many holiday events planned by the City of Oxford for the “Hotty Toddy Holidays,” and I have seen many students very stressed to make their desired grades in their classes.

Last week I made Quizlets in anticipation for my final tests. I put finishing touches on my final projects, too. Many of those tests and projects were worth a significant portion of my grade so I had to make sure to get it just right. I was able to take some breaks by attending the lighting of the University Christmas tree and the men’s basketball win over Memphis.

This time of the semester is hard for students, especially after Thanksgiving break. I know that I am getting in the cheerful holiday mood with buying presents and driving around to see Christmas lights. Still, I must push through finals to officially be in the holiday mood. I know many of my peers think that this semester has been harder on them since it is back to “normal.” I have talked to many professors who agreed that this year has felt different to other years.

Along with the constant studying and worrying about making the right grade, I was able to take a trip on Sunday. Some of my friends and I went to Memphis to visit the Walt Disney Archives at the Graceland Exhibition Center on Sunday. We agreed that we needed to take a couple of hours just to do something besides studying. I wish the best to students during this finals week, and I wish an early Merry Christmas to all!