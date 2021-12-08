Numbers Declining, but COVID-19 Still Lurking in Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County has had 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week, and a total of 167 cases in the last 30 days, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The number of new weekly cases has continued to decline in the county.

There were two deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the last month, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lafayette County to 143.

Since March 2020, there have been 8,868 cases in Lafayette County.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is reporting low hospitalizations due to the virus. As of today, there were are 10 people in the hospital with COVID-19 (nine confirmed, and one patient “under investigation”), with two COVID-19 patients in the ICU. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

COVID-19 cases in area schools started declining in late October and have remained low.

The Oxford School District reported six cases from Nov. 29-Dec. 5 with one teacher and five students testing positive. There are currently 14 students in quarantine.

The Lafayette County School district reported 1-5 new cases at the Upper Elementary School the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 3. The school district reports its data to the MSDH, which reports cases using 1-5 to protect the personal identity of patients. There were 24 students and one teacher in quarantine in the district.

At the University of Mississippi, two new cases were reported in the last seven days, down from six cases the week prior. There are three active cases on campus.

According to the MSDH, 56 percent of Lafayette County residents have had at least one vaccination shot and 52 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at no cost from county health departments, local pharmacies and healthcare providers across the state