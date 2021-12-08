Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Fake Snapchat Post Causes Unnecessary Concern for LC Parents

A fake social media post caused some parents of Lafayette County students to become unnecessarily concerned Wednesday morning.

According to the school district, a random drug dog search was conducted on campus by the district school resource officer. Shortly after, a picture of a fake media post was circulating on social media asking parents to pick up their students.

“The picture on Snapchat is of a fake tweet,” the LCSD reported. “We ask that you stay vigilant and always check our official social media accounts for accuracy.”

The school district said the Lafayette County school campus is “safe and not under any threat.”

Staff report

