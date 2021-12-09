Cold Front Could Bring Severe Storms Friday in Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Via the NWS

Lafayette County, and most of north Mississippi, is currently under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The possible severe weather will be the result of a cold front colliding with a warm front that will cause the temperatures to from 75 degrees Friday down to 47 by Saturday afternoon.

There is a chance of rain tonight after 9 p.m. and the warm front moves into the area. The low will settle around 58 degrees tonight.

On Friday, as the cold front attempts to push the warm front from the area, there will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with the high being about 75 degrees.

The weather is expected to deteriorate around 7 p.m. with the chance of thunderstorms increasing to 90 percent.

Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible with wind and a chance of tornadoes being the highest threat level.

Oxford is under an Enhanced Threat Level, which is 3 on a 0 to 5 scale, with 0 being only a chance of thunder and 5 being a High risk of severe weather.

The rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning and then end around noon. The temperature is expected to drop to 47 degrees during the day and then down to 30 degrees Saturday night.

The high temperature will gradually increase about 5-6 degrees each day throughout the week with a high of 72 expected on Wednesday.

The NWS has not yet issued any weather warnings.

No watches or warnings have been issued by the NWS for Lafayette County as of this morning. There are no weather alerts currently issued for Lafayette County ahead of today’s expected storms. Check Hotty Toddy News social media sites (Facebook and Twitter) for any updates throughout the day.