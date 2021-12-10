Friday, December 10, 2021
Headlines

Listing of Local Storm Shelters in Oxford, Lafayette County

A cold front will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a chance for tornadoes tonight into early Saturday. Have a plan. Oxford and Lafayette County have several storm shelters available for public use.

If you need assistance, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or 911 if there is an emergency.

Shelters in Oxford

  • The Oxford Utilities parking lot
  • The Oxford Activity Center parking lot
  • The recycling center next to Oxford Police Dept
  • OFD Station #3 139 Hwy 7 S
  • OFD Station #4 200 Mall Drive off of Jackson Ave W

Storm shelters in the county

  • Gordon Community Center 37 County Road 115, (South of Abbeville)
  • Taylor Community Center 78 County Road 338, (Taylor)
  • New El Bethel Church 20 County Road 488, (Near Tula)
  • LCFD 1: 599 Hwy. 310 (Harmontown)
  • LCFD 2: 254 Hwy 30E
  • LCFD 3: 22 County Road 369, (Old Airport area near Hwy. 7 and 9W)
  • LCFD 4: 8 County Road 130, (College Hill)
  • LCFD 5: 826 Hwy. 334, (Yocona)
  • LCFD 6: 153 County Road 436, (Tula)
  • LCFD 7 (2 sets)44 Business 7 South, (Abbeville)
  • LCFD 9: 65 County Road 335, Taylor
  • LCFD 10 Central Station: 50 County Road 1032, (Across from North Pointe)
  • LCFD 11: 11 County Road 287, (Lafayette Springs)
  • LCFD 12: 1301 Hwy. 30 East (Philadelphia)
  • LCFD 14: 31 County Road 430 (Paris)
  • LCFD 15: 4 County Road 109, (Hwy. 6 West of Oxford)
  • LCFD 16: 823 County Road 313 (Union West)

Staff report

