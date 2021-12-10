Listing of Local Storm Shelters in Oxford, Lafayette County

A cold front will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and a chance for tornadoes tonight into early Saturday. Have a plan. Oxford and Lafayette County have several storm shelters available for public use.

If you need assistance, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or 911 if there is an emergency.

Shelters in Oxford

The Oxford Utilities parking lot

The Oxford Activity Center parking lot

The recycling center next to Oxford Police Dept

OFD Station #3 139 Hwy 7 S

OFD Station #4 200 Mall Drive off of Jackson Ave W

Storm shelters in the county

Gordon Community Center 37 County Road 115, (South of Abbeville)

Taylor Community Center 78 County Road 338, (Taylor)

New El Bethel Church 20 County Road 488, (Near Tula)

LCFD 1: 599 Hwy. 310 (Harmontown)

LCFD 2: 254 Hwy 30E

LCFD 3: 22 County Road 369, (Old Airport area near Hwy. 7 and 9W)

LCFD 4: 8 County Road 130, (College Hill)

LCFD 5: 826 Hwy. 334, (Yocona)

LCFD 6: 153 County Road 436, (Tula)

LCFD 7 (2 sets)44 Business 7 South, (Abbeville)

LCFD 9: 65 County Road 335, Taylor

LCFD 10 Central Station: 50 County Road 1032, (Across from North Pointe)

LCFD 11: 11 County Road 287, (Lafayette Springs)

LCFD 12: 1301 Hwy. 30 East (Philadelphia)

LCFD 14: 31 County Road 430 (Paris)

LCFD 15: 4 County Road 109, (Hwy. 6 West of Oxford)

LCFD 16: 823 County Road 313 (Union West)

