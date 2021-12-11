‘Francis’ the Price Street Pig is Home

By Alyssa Schnugg

He’s back!

The beloved Price Street Pig that was stolen just before Thanksgiving will be spending Christmas at home.

“Francis Bacon” a life-like former movie prop pig, was stolen from outside his home on Price Street on Nov. 21.

Francis is named after the artist Francis Bacon. He become an Oxford celebrity shortly after he and his owner, Ryan Byers, moved to Oxford last year. He has his own Instagram account and people often stop by to take pictures and grab a selfie with the life-like pig statue.

For three weeks, it appeared Francis was gone forever. However, this morning, his owners woke up to a message from those apparently responsible for taking Francis. The message came from a fake Instagram account that has since been deleted.

His owners were able to track down Francis who was hidden in the woods.

“We’d like to thank everyone here in Oxford for the incredible amount of love and support,” said the pig’s owners on Instagram. “Francis has some big plans for Christmas, so stay tuned!”