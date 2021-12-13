Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Benedict Promoted at Origin Bank in Oxford

Emily Benedict has been promoted to the position of Mortgage Loan Officer at Origin Bank in Oxford.

Emily Benedict

Benedict joined the Origin Bank team in August 2018 as a commercial loan assistant and has more than 15 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial and consumer lending, real estate lending and shareholder relations.

In her new position, she will be responsible for developing new relationships for the bank’s home lending division and assisting her customers in all phases of the mortgage process, from loan application through closing.

“Emily is a tremendous asset and has been a wonderful team member in Oxford,” said Market Leader Robert Clark. “We are eager to support her in her new role and expect her to continue to excel while serving the North Mississippi market.”

Benedict holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. She is a member of and volunteer vocalist for North Oxford Baptist Church and a frequent volunteer at her children’s schools. She is married to Luke Benedict and together they have three children.

Benedict will maintain an office at Origin’s recently relocated Oxford Banking Center at 1713 University Avenue.

