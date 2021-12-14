Former OHS Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery; Awaits Sentencing

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A former Oxford High School chemistry teacher could soon be serving three years in prison.

James Reidy was indicted in 2018 on two charges of sexual battery by a person having authority over the victim after local law enforcement was told Reidy was allegedly having sex with one of his students.

James Reidy

In October, Reidy pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery in the Lafayette County Circuit Court.

In the plea agreement between the District Attorney’s Office and Reidy, Reidy pleaded guilty to one charge, with the second charge being dropped. If accepted by the judge, he will receive a sentence of 10 years in prison; however, seven of those years would be suspended leaving him to serve three years.

Once he was released, if he violates parole, he could be sent back to finish out the original 10-year sentence.

The sentencing hearing, however, was deferred and according to Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby, no date has yet to be set for that hearing.

The judge is not required to accept the plea agreement and could reject it and impose another sentence within the sentencing guidelines.

Reidy will have to register as a sex offender regardless of the sentence since he pleaded guilty to a sex crime.

Reidy has been out on a $25,000 bond since his arrest in 2018.

According to the indictment, Reidy allegedly had sex with his then 16-year-old student in the fall of 2016 and then again in the fall of 2017.

The offenses reportedly occurred in Lafayette County.

An AP chemistry and physics teacher, he worked at OHS for 24 years and was a teacher for 26 years.

Reidy was terminated from his position at Oxford High School after his arrest.

Reidy was represented by local attorney Tony Farese.