OPD Charges Two With Multiple Counts of Vehicle Burglary

Darick Moody, left, Shannon Bramlett, right.

The Oxford Police Department received several reports of vehicle burglaries throughout multiple housing complexes on Dec. 11.

During the preliminary investigation, officers and investigators were able to identify two persons of interest.

On Dec. 12, officers located a suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Darick Moody, 18, of Oxford, was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division building for questioning and subsequently charged with 12 counts of auto burglary.

The next day, investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence in Panola County along with an arrest warrant for Shannon Bramlett, 33, of Sardis. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Bramlett was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident. He was transported back to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was officially charged with 12 counts of auto burglary and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Moody and Bramlett were both taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge and each given a $50,000 bond.

Staff report