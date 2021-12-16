MDOT Joins Oxford, Lafayette to Improve Hwy. 7/University Interchange

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Highway 7 and University Avenue interchange. Image via Google Maps

Local and state government agencies involved in the future improvements to the Highway 7 and University Avenue interchange are now “all in.”

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Transportation Commission agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the city of Oxford and Lafayette County for the funding, design and construction of improvements to the interchange.

“This continues our effort to improve the safety of State Route 7 from Benton County to Leflore County,” said Northern Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “We will continue to make upgrades to this highly traveled corridor.”

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement earlier this month and the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the agreement in November.

In the agreement, the county will contribute $1 million toward the project along with Oxford and MDOT that will also contribute $1 million each.

The Mississippi Legislature authorized $4 million in general obligation bonds for the project and Oxford also received about $1 million from two appropriation bills.

The agreement states that any expenses that exceed all state-appropriated and designated funds and funds contributed by the city and county, “shall be paid by MDOT.”

The last estimate done on the project three years ago was $9 million.