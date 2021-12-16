Rain, Storms Today-Saturday Will Bring in Colder Temperatures

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS Memphis

Keep the rain boots and umbrellas close by over the next two days as a cold front pushes its way into north Mississippi, bringing rain and possibly a few strong thunderstorms.

Oh, and might want to keep the gloves and scarves nearby as well. It’s going to get cold.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, with the high expected to be about 69 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are expected later this evening with a low of about 59 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, there could be a few rain showers early in the morning with a high of 71 degrees. More rain could come after midnight with a low of about 58 degrees.

The cold front will make the strongest push on Saturday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible before noon. The temperature will hit about 65 degrees in the morning and fall to about 51 degrees later in the day as winds pick up to about 10 to 15 mph. The chance for rain Saturday is 90 percent.

As the rain clears, the temperature will continue to drop to a low of 31 on Saturday night.

Sunday’s high will be around 46 degrees with the low dropping to 29 degrees.

Sunday through Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.

No watches or severe weather advisories have been issued for Lafayette County as of Thursday morning. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates should that change.