Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum Set for April 6-7

Staff Report

University of Mississippi

Entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners are set to gather April 6-7, 2022 in Vicksburg to learn about the climate and future of entrepreneurship in Mississippi.

The seventh annual Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is sponsored by the Mississippi Development Authority and the University of Mississippi’s McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Information on registration and speakers will be released soon on the forum’s website.

“The Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is an essential opportunity to gather together individuals who are passionate about advancing ideas, creating economic impact and learning what they can do to manifest their business goals,” UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “It is also a fantastic opportunity to exchange ideas with other colleges and universities in the state.

“As an institution dedicated to serving Mississippi’s people, we’re thrilled the forum is thriving. We’re also delighted the McLean Institute continues to engage with parties throughout the state to provide an avenue for building partnerships and generating growth.”

Besides the entrepreneurship sessions, the event also will feature a Student Business Pitch Competition on April 6. Panels on technology and innovation, student entrepreneurship and the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem will be conducted on April 7.

The forum is part of the Catalyzing Entrepreneurship and Economic Development initiative, funded by a financial gift from the Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation. In its seventh year, the Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum provides working opportunities for aspiring business owners and thriving entrepreneurs to share practical and useful information about building a business.

Attendees also can hear best practices of successful case studies and learn more about resources and strategies available from institutions of higher education and other key organizations.

Previous forums have been held in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Greenwood, Oxford, Jackson and Ridgeland. Because of COVID-19, last year’s forum was conducted online.

For more information about the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, visit https://meforum.olemiss.edu/, or contact J.R. Love at jrlove@olemiss.edu or Tasha Bibb at tbibb@innovate.ms.