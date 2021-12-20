Christmas Trash Collection, Holiday Closings and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via Lafayette County Solid Waste

Due to the Christmas holidays, Oxford and Lafayette County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Federal offices will be closed Friday.

In the city, Oxford Environmental Services will collect Thursday’s routes on Wednesday and Friday’s routes will be collected on Thursday.

Rubbish collection for Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will pick up Friday’s routes on Wednesday.

The OUT buses will not run on Christmas and will run a limited schedule on Christmas Eve, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking meters and kiosks around the downtown Square will be turned off Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be closed Wednesday through Sunday and will reopen Monday.