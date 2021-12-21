Historic Preservation Board Grants OK to Demolish N. 15th St. Home

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford Historic Preservation Commission approved the demolition of a 1940s home on North 15th Street.

The Commission, during its regular monthly meeting Monday, heard a request from property owner Melissa Williams to demolish an existing home at 423 N. 15th Street and replace it with a new, single-family home.

The house was built around 1940 and is described as a frame, minimal-traditional style building and is listed as a contributing resource in the North Lamar Historic District.

However, years of neglect have led to the home becoming beyond repair, according to a structural engineering report prepared by Mark Watson.

The report noted many issues with the building, both structurally and cosmetic. The report showed deterioration to the roof and foundation. Heavy mold was found in the crawlspace due to prolonged damp conditions and floor framing and foundation movements have affected the wall framing and caused misalignment of door frames and separation cracks.

“Generally, the house would be considered to be in poor structural condition, particularly in regards to its floor framing and foundation systems,” the report states.

The new construction plans presented to the Commission features a Craftsman-style detailing with front and rear porches with a brick veneer and is scaled appropriately to existing homes in the area, according to the City Planning staff report.

Since the Historic Preservation Ordinance and the Oxford Design Guidelines are meant to preserve, enhance, and perpetuate the historical, cultural, and architectural fabric of the city,” city staff recommended against demolition in favor of rehabilitating.

However, city staff did recommend approval of the design for the new construction should the Commission approve the demolition.

The Commission approved the demolition 4 to 1 and approved the design for the new home unanimously.