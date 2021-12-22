Coleman Funeral Home Gifts Families Ornaments of Their Loved Ones

Coleman Funeral Home gifted families with holiday decorations to remember their loved ones. Photo provided

Coleman Funeral Home gifted families with holiday decorations to remember their loved ones at their ornament exchange recently.

Held on Dec. 16, this annual event provides families with time to reflect on good memories with others during the Christmas season.

Made of crystal glass, the ornaments include the loved ones’ name and their dates of birth and death. These ornaments help family and friends remember their loved ones and feel like they are still part of the family’s Christmas traditions.

Families picking up their ornament had the opportunity to connect with others going through similar experiences.

Doris Cobb, the daughter and caretaker of Odell Gregory, visited Coleman Funeral Home to pick up her mother’s ornament. Cobb and Emily Morrison, Business Office Manager at Coleman Funeral Home, spent time reminiscing and laughing about the times they spent with Gregory, who died in October of 2021.

Doris Cobb, left, picked up her mother’s ornament recently from Coleman. Her mother, Odell Gregory died in October. Photo provided.

“My mother had Alzheimer’s and she loved sweets,” Cobb said. “I remember when we moved her out, I found candy hidden everywhere in her drawers. The candy was so heavy it broke the bottom of the drawers.”

Morrison remembered Gregory’s caring spirit.

“I always remember her having an open door, you could always come in if she was home,” said Morrison. “She cared for everyone and would always make sure you were fed.”

Coleman Funeral Home recognizes that the first holiday season after a loved one passes is difficult. They know how important it is to stay in touch and check in with families.

“We know how hard losing a loved one can be,” said Glenn Coleman, co-owner and president of Coleman Funeral Home. “We want families to know that we are here for them beyond their loved one’s service. We will continually reach out and connect with them.”

For more information, call Coleman Funeral Home at (662) 234-3900.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications