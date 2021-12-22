Donna Fisher Named City Employee of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Court Clerk Donna Fisher, far left, is presented with the 2021 Virginia H. Chrestman City Employee of the Year Award by members of the Chrestman family and Human Resource Director Braxton Tullos.

Oxford Municipal Court Clerk Donna Fisher was named the 2021 Virginia H. Chrestman City Employee of the Year during the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday.

Fisher has worked for the city of Oxford for 40 years – since she was 17 years old.

Human Resource Director Braxton Tullos presented the award to Fisher, saying he couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.

“When you think of Virginia Chrestman and her legacy, you think of Donna Fisher,” Tullos said. “Someone who has given her life and her career to the city of Oxford – all the while having a positive attitude and giving exceptional customer service.”

Fisher started working at City Hall in 1981 as part of the Vocational Office Training Class offered at the B&I Complex while she was a senior in high school. After graduating from Lafayette High School in 1982, she continued working for the city and enrolled at the University of Mississippi.

She was hired in 1985 to serve as Municipal Court Clerk under the late Mayor John Leslie. Judge Dwight Ball was the presiding municipal judge.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in general business from Ole Miss in 1993.

As Court Clerk, Fisher has worked with four different judges, five prosecutors and four public defenders.

“And here I am,” Fisher said after receiving the award Monday. “I am very thankful to God for allowing me to work for the city and I’m very thankful to the city for allowing me to work for as long as I have. I hope I have touched some lives. I hope I have made a difference and I hope that I served with genuine purpose.”

Oxford Municipal Court Clerk Donna Fisher

Fisher received a check for $1,000 and a framed certificate.

The award was established in memory of Virginia Chrestman, who worked for the city of Oxford for 30 years as secretary, deputy city clerk and from 1974 until 2003, served as city clerk, working under former mayors John Leslie, Patricia C. Lamar, Richard Howorth and George “Pat” Patterson.

The award funds come from the Virginia H. Chrestman Memorial Fund for the city of Oxford through the CREATE Foundation.

“We are so thankful the Chrestman family continues this tradition of recognizing and honoring an employee who serves with the same dedication and professionalism that Virginia did,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill.