Local Artist to Paint Large Mural on Back Wall of Oxford Square North

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Alderman approved a request from a local artist to use city property while painting a large mural on the back wall of Oxford Square North. Image is a rendering provided in the design plans.

Oxford Square North will soon get a fresh, fancy look on the back of the downtown Square shopping center.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request from Oxford Square North, LLC. and local artist Earl Dismuke for a large mural that will be painted on the rear wall of the building. Dismuke will serve as project manager and artist Anna Murphy will paint the mural.

The project will begin on March 1 and will take about two months to complete.

On Tuesday, he asked the board to use city property behind the shopping center while prepping the wall with pressure washing and primer coats. The image will be projected at night onto the wall to create the stencil for the mural. Scaffolding will be set up on the road beside the grease trap for about two days and will reduce the road behind Oxford Square North to one lane.

The road is between the shopping center and the downtown parking garage. Dismuke is required to make sure there is enough room in the road for cars and Oxford-University Transit buses to pass.

Dismuke co-founded the Yokna Sculpture Trail and curated the outdoor portion of the University of Mississippi Museum of Art’s first major indoor/outdoor exhibition. He created the art sculpture on the South Lamar and Belk boulevards roundabout and was part of the team that created the mural on Sneed’s Ace Hardware.

His work has been included in several international and national exhibitions, including the Puydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition in New Orleans, The Walter Anderson Museum in Ocean Springs, Scope Basel in Basel, Switzerland and more.