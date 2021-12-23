Looks Like the Heat Miser Won -Christmas in N. MS Will be Warm

By Alyssa Schnugg

It may look a lot like Christmas with colorful displays of lights and decorations on Oxford homes and businesses, but it sure won’t feel like Christmas this year.

The high temperature for Christmas Day is expected to be 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will remain chilly with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 48 degrees tonight.

A warm front coming from the gulf will raise temperatures on Friday to an expected high of 70 degrees and a low on Christmas Eve of 60 degrees.

The warmest Christmas on record for north Mississippi was 78 degrees in 1987.

Santa may need to ditch his velvet coat for a windbreaker.

The aggressive front will make it breezy in north Mississippi on Friday and Saturday with winds around 10 to 15 mph but with gusts as high as 30 mph at times on Christmas Day.

The winds should die down Christmas night with the low expected to be around 55 degrees.

Temperatures will hover in the low-70s through Wednesday.

There is no rain in the forecast until Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of showers.