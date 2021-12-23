Oxford Churches Offer Variety of Christmas Eve, Day Services

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Images provided

The reason for the season will be celebrated at most Oxford churches, some hosting Christmas Eve services while others are holding special services on Christmas Day.

The Community Church Oxford will be holding an outdoor service on Christmas Eve from 5 to 8 p.m. on the downtown Oxford Square in front of City Hall.

There will be the telling of the Christmas Story, caroling by candlelight and singing by the Choir.

Some chairs will be provided by guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will hold a Christmas Eve Vigil at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, there will be an 8:30 a.m. service.

Oxford-University United Methodist Church will hold a Family Service featuring its preschool Angel Choir at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, followed by traditional candlelight services with Holy Communion at 4 and 6 p.m. The 4 p.m. service will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is holding services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, St. Peter’s will hold the Holy Eucharist, Rite II at 3, 5:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Youth musicians will perform at the 3 p.m. service. A woodwind quintet will perform at the 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. services, along with a choral accompaniment and incense at the 10:30 p.m. service.

On Christmas Day, St. Peter’s will hold the Holy Eucharist, Rite II at 10 a.m.

Also on Christmas Day, Clear Creek MB Church will hold, “Christmas at the Creek,” at 10 a.m., featuring the Clear Creek Praise and Worship Team and The Young Actors’ Guild. Live streaming on FB and YouTube

Some other Christmas Eve services:

First Baptist Church

2 and 4 p.m. The Lord’s Supper will be served.

North Oxford Baptist Church

Candlelight Communion Service at 5 p.m. Live stream available at www.northoxford.org and Facebook.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist

Kid-Friendly Christmas Eve Service at 4:30 p.m. The Christmas Story will be read to the children followed by a communion service at 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist

Kid-friendly Christmas Eve Service, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The Christmas Story will be read to the children followed by a communion service.

Christmas Eve communion service, 6-7 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Oxford

Family Christmas Eve Service, 4 to 5 p.m.

Traditional Christmas Eve Service 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Concert, 12 to 1 p.m. Pre-recorded by Creighton Holder streamed on the FPC Facebook page.

Click here for a listing of all area churches.