LC Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy Graduates 18

Eighteen recruits graduated recently from the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy. Photo provided

Eighteen recruits graduated recently from the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy that is geared for part-time and reserve deputies and officers.

It is the second graduating class since Sheriff Joey East started the program in 2020.

The commencement ceremony was held on Dec. 16 at the Oxford Conference Center.

Graduates of the training academy will go on to serve as reserve officers and part-time deputies at the Bruce Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Water Valley Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Department and Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.

Director Chuck Jenkins said the recruits have successfully completed 307 hours of intense academic, physical and practical training.

“We are fortunate to now have an additional 18 officers dedicated to the safety and protection of Mississippi residents,” Jenkins said. “Their willingness to serve their communities does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

Since the academy began, 29 officers have graduated from the program.

The next training academy class will begin in January.

For more information about the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy, contact Jenkins at lcleoatraining@gmail.com.

Staff report