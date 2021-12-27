MHP Reports 1 Fatal Wreck on MS Highways During Christmas Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported one fatal wreck on state highways during the Christmas weekend.

The fatal wreck occurred on Christmas Day at about 6:36 a.m. on Highway 503 in Jasper County.

Darion Milsap, 24, of Vossburg, was traveling north on Highway 503 when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. Milsap received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is not expected to be the cause of the wreck. Milsap was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

There were no fatal wrecks reported in Lafayette County over the holiday weekend.

In 2020, there were four deaths on state highways during the Christmas holiday period, Dec. 23-27, 2020.

Across the state, troopers issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI), and investigated 174 crashes resulting in 30 injuries with one death.

In Troop E, which includes Lafayette County, Panola, Tate, Yalobusha, Tunica, Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Marshall counties, troopers issued 1,059 citations, made 18 arrests for DUI, five arrests for drug possession and investigated 24 wrecks that resulted in seven injuries.

From Friday through Sunday, the Oxford Police Department reported 22 wrecks and made two arrests for DUI. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated two wrecks and made one arrest for DUI.