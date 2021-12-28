LCSD Recognizes Outstanding Employees with Service Awards

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Brenda Woodard Morgan was presented with the Sheriff’s Service Award by Sheriff Joey East recently. Photo provided by the LCSD

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department held its first Service Awards Banquet recently, recognizing several deputies and staff members who displayed outstanding service to the people of Lafayette County.

Each department and shift were asked to nominate one person for the Service Award.

The recipients of the Service Awards were:

John “Bo” Prince, A-shift, patrol

Amanda Drew, B-shift, patrol

Juwan Harden, C-shift, patrol

Joe Quarles, D-shift, patrol

Brad McDonald, investigations

Jonathon Grantham, school resource officer

Caleb East, special forces

Celesia Dunn, dispatch

Brenda Woodard Morgan, detention center,

Joe Maples, reserve officer

From the nominees, Sheriff Joey East selected the service employee of the year – Brenda Woodard Morgan – and presented her with the Sheriff’s Service Award.

East said Morgan’s vast knowledge of corrections and her ability to handle situations are invaluable to the department.

“Brenda is someone that works hard and never seeks attention for what she does,” East said. She treats everyone as if she knows them and their families. She is very respectful of the inmates and treats each of them with respect.

Earlier this year the sheriff’s department had a gas leak at the detention center. The jail administrator was out and Morgan was left in charge.

“She remained calm and acted like this was something she had dealt with many times which was very calming to me considering we were about to evacuate 160 inmates off-site,” East said. “By the grace of God, we did not have to evacuate anyone. I later learned that this was her first experience with a possible mass evacuation. Brenda’s professionalism kept the staff and inmates confident and calm, as well as myself. Brenda is a keeper and I am proud to work and learn from her.”

The sheriff’s department also celebrated its recent fundraising efforts that included “No Shave November,” raising enough money to help six local families by presenting them with the “F.D. Buddy East Christmas Gift.

“Our community surrounds us with love and support each day throughout the year and we felt very blessed to give back to our community through this gift,” East said.