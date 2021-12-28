Storms Expected Today and New Year’s Day; Possible Snow Sunday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS-Memphis

If you like a little variety in your weather, you’re going to love the next few days in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County could get hit with some severe thunderstorms later today with high winds and heavy rainfall. The threat level for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service for Lafayette county is “slight,” being a 2 on a 0-5 scale.

The rain is expected to begin this afternoon, with a high of 73 degrees, and continue through tonight, with an expected low of 56 degrees.

Thursday should be sunny with calm winds and a high of 72 degrees. Enjoy the day. It won’t last.

Rain is expected to return on Friday, with a high of 72, and continue all day into the night hours with a low of 62.

The New Year will begin with another stormy day as a cold front rolls into the area.

The entire Mid-South could see severe storms early Saturday morning with damaging winds, hail, flooding and tornadoes possible.

Image via the NWS-Memphis

Similar weather is expected in New Orleans on New Year’s Day where the Ole Miss Rebels are slated to take on the Baylor University Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

While the high will reach 72 on Saturday, the cold front will quickly drop temperatures into the evening hours causing a low of 35 degrees overnight.

On Sunday, get those snow boots out. As of today, there is a 30 percent chance of rain and snow with a high only reaching 44 degrees and the low temperature dipping down to 25 degrees.